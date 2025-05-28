Housefull 5 Trailer Drops with a Twist: Two Alternate Endings and a Mystery Killer

Mumbai: The trailer of Housefull 5, the highly anticipated fifth installment of Bollywood’s most iconic comedy franchise, has finally been unveiled — and it brought with it a major surprise. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced during the trailer launch that the film will feature two alternate endings, marking a bold and unprecedented move in Indian cinema.

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is set to release in theaters on June 6, 2025, and has already grabbed headlines for its unique storytelling format and murder mystery twist, all wrapped in the franchise’s signature comedic chaos.

Sajid Nadiadwala on Dual Endings

At the trailer launch event, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that he had been considering multiple endings for nearly 30 years. He explained, “I always wondered how audiences would react if a film — especially a thriller — kept the identity of the villain hidden until the very end, and even then, left them guessing.”

In a never-seen-before move, two different versions of Housefull 5 were submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Both were granted U/A certificates, and the mystery surrounding which version will hit which screen adds another layer of excitement for moviegoers.

A Murder Mystery Aboard a Luxury Cruise

Unlike its predecessors, Housefull 5 combines comedy of errors with a gripping whodunit, all unfolding aboard a lavish cruise ship. The killer’s identity is a closely guarded secret, with even half the cast unaware of who the culprit is. Actor Fardeen Khan mentioned during the event that the cast only learned about the twist after filming wrapped.

The main suspects, as revealed in the trailer, are Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, but the final reveal promises to leave fans stunned.

Record-Breaking Cast and Runtime

Total Cast Members: 24

24 Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes (longest in the franchise)

2 hours and 43 minutes (longest in the franchise) Genre: Comedy + Thriller

Comedy + Thriller Release Date: June 6, 2025

The ensemble cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, and more — making it one of the largest star-studded Bollywood comedies to date.