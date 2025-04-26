Houthi Group Claims 1,200 U.S. Airstrikes in Yemen Since March

The Houthi movement in Yemen has alleged that U.S. warplanes have conducted approximately 1,200 airstrikes across the country since mid-March 2025. These operations reportedly resulted in significant civilian casualties and extensive damage to infrastructure, including residential areas, ports, healthcare facilities, water tanks, and archaeological sites. The Houthis have condemned these actions as violations of international law and humanitarian principles.

Details of the Allegations

In an official statement, the Houthi foreign affairs authority accused the United States of attempting to “evade responsibility” for its military actions in Yemen. They criticized Washington for allegedly covering up its “aggression” and its impact on Yemeni civilians. The group also claimed to have downed a U.S. MQ-9 drone in the northwestern province of Hajjah on April 22, 2025, marking the seventh such incident in April and the 22nd since November 2023.

U.S. Military Response

The United States resumed military operations against Houthi forces on March 15, 2025, following an order from President Donald Trump for “decisive and powerful military action.” The U.S. government has not yet issued a public response to the Houthi allegations. President Trump has pledged that strikes will continue until the Houthi group no longer poses a threat to “freedom of navigation.”

Regional Implications

The conflict between the U.S. and Houthi forces has intensified amid broader regional tensions. The Houthis have reportedly increased their attacks on Israel and U.S. naval assets in the Red Sea, including launching strikes against the USS Harry S. Truman and the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carriers. These developments come as the Houthis express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The ongoing military actions and the escalating conflict in Yemen have raised significant concerns regarding the humanitarian impact and regional stability. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, with calls for adherence to international law and the protection of civilian lives.