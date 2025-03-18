Houthis target US aircraft carrier for third time in 48 hours

Yemen’s Houthi group has launched a third round of attacks on the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea in the past 48 hours, escalating tensions in the region. The Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, confirmed that two cruise missiles and two drones were fired at the American aircraft carrier, marking the latest act of aggression.

Houthi Strikes on US Destroyer in Red Sea

In addition to targeting the USS Harry Truman, the Houthis also launched another attack on a US destroyer operating in the Red Sea. According to Sarea, the assault involved one cruise missile and four drones. These actions are part of the group’s ongoing military campaign against perceived foreign adversaries in the region.

Houthi Commitment to Targeting US and Allied Forces

The Houthi group has vowed to continue targeting all hostile military assets in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. Their spokesperson emphasized that the group would not halt its attacks until the US-led coalition ceases its airstrikes on Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen. These remarks came after recent US airstrikes on Houthi-held areas, including the capital Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah.

US Military Response to Houthi Attacks

The United States has retaliated with fresh airstrikes targeting Houthi military sites and other facilities in Yemen. On Monday, US fighter jets conducted operations in and around the capital Sanaa, as well as in several northern and western provinces. These operations are part of the US military’s broader strategy to counter the Houthi threat and protect international shipping lanes from disruption.

Houthi Threat to Israeli Shipping

The Houthi group also escalated its campaign against Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and surrounding regions. In recent weeks, the Houthis have pledged to resume attacks on Israeli vessels until humanitarian aid can reach Gaza, highlighting the group’s ongoing support for Palestinian causes amidst the ongoing conflict. This commitment follows a series of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and Western ships in the region.

Trump’s Vow to Continue Airstrikes Against Houthis

In response to the growing threat, US President Donald Trump has vowed to maintain airstrikes on Houthi targets until the group halts its attacks on international shipping routes. The US military aims to deter further aggression and ensure the safety of global trade in critical maritime areas.

As tensions continue to escalate between the US and the Houthi group, the situation in the Red Sea and broader Middle East remains volatile. With both sides showing no signs of backing down, the ongoing conflict could have significant geopolitical ramifications for the region and global security.