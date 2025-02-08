How Clinical and Meticulous Planning Led to India’s Second U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Title

New Delhi: Titles in professional team sports are often seen as the result of dedication, strategy, and hard work. However, defending a championship title is an entirely different and more challenging task. When a team successfully defends its title, it highlights the team’s ability to execute a well-crafted plan, which is precisely what India achieved at the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

The Role of BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Planning and Execution

India’s success in retaining the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title on February 2 was a product of meticulous planning and flawless execution. The BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru played a pivotal role in the planning process, with nine months of intense preparation leading up to the tournament. This planning was instrumental in ensuring the team was fully prepared for the challenges they would face in Malaysia.

The Journey to the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Title

The preparations began in April 2024 with zonal camps organized by the CoE, where 100 girls participated. These camps focused on developing all-round cricketing skills, after which the players competed in a zonal tournament in May. Following this, 25 girls were selected for a high-performance camp in Dharamshala from June 8 to July 8, 2024.

Next, the players participated in the domestic U19 T20 tournament representing their states. Afterward, 60 players were chosen for the U19 T20 Challenger Trophy in Raipur, which further helped the team identify their top talents. Thirty players were then selected to form two teams, India A and India B, for a tri-series with South Africa in December 2024.

High-Performance Camps and Team Selection

After the tri-series, a final 15-player squad was chosen for the inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup, with four stand-bys and a non-traveling reserve. The team attended a final camp in Bengaluru before heading to Malaysia. Their journey culminated in a dominant World Cup campaign, where they won all their matches.

Nooshin Al Khadeer’s Role in the World Cup Victory

Nooshin Al Khadeer, the former India off-spinner, played an essential role in the success of the U19 team. As a part of the coaching team since the Dharamshala camp in July 2024, she, along with support staff such as batting coach Apurva Desaii, bowling coach Rajib Dutta, and others, helped shape the team’s performance. The entire coaching staff was involved in closely monitoring the players and strategizing to bring the best out of them.

Meticulous Tactical Planning for the U19 World Cup

The tactical planning for the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup began well before the team left for Malaysia. During the high-performance camp in Dharamshala, coaches focused on the finer details of the competition—determining the right team combinations, considering how the other teams would prepare, and analyzing Malaysia’s conditions.

Specific preparations were made for various match scenarios, including what the batting approach should be when chasing or setting a target. The training also included preparing for potential rain interruptions, a factor that frequently affected play in Malaysia.

Specific Role Clarity and Preparation for Every Scenario

By the time the team arrived in Malaysia, each player had a clear understanding of their role in the squad. Players knew their specific batting positions, bowling assignments, and fielding spots. Detailed preparations, including simulation games, helped players experience different match scenarios, ensuring they were ready for any situation.

India’s Mental Toughness and Teamwork

Mental toughness was another key factor in India’s victory. Nooshin emphasized how crucial it was to prepare players to stay mentally strong despite the unpredictable weather and challenging conditions in Malaysia. The coaching staff’s relentless focus on mental resilience helped the team stay focused on the task at hand.

India’s Dominant World Cup Performance

India’s performance at the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup was clinical. The team restricted six out of seven opponents to scores of 80 or below, with the exception of England, who made 112 in the semi-final. India chased down the target with ease in 15 overs. The top order, led by Trisha Gongadi and G Kamalini, played aggressive cricket, ensuring India’s batting was always in control.

Planning, Preparation, and Execution: The Perfect Case Study

The meticulous planning, preparation, and execution of strategies allowed India to retain their U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title in 2025. The success of this title defense is a clear indication of the strength of their coaching staff and the BCCI CoE’s strategic approach to developing young talent.

The Impact on India’s Women’s Cricket Talent Pool

Nooshin believes that India’s second U19 Women’s T20 World Cup victory will inspire more girls to pursue cricket professionally, especially at the U15 level. The exposure gained through tournaments such as the Asia Cup and World Cup, as well as players like G Kamalini securing deals in the WPL, will encourage young girls to take up cricket as a career.

India’s Future in Women’s Cricket

The success of the U19 team provides a solid foundation for the future of women’s cricket in India. With the third U19 Women’s T20 World Cup set for 2027 in Bangladesh and Nepal, the Indian team’s preparations for that tournament should already be underway. India’s triumph in 2025, achieved through careful planning and execution, means they are well-positioned to claim another U19 Women’s World Cup title in the future.

Conclusion

India’s second U19 Women’s T20 World Cup win is a testament to the power of meticulous planning and execution. With a combination of strategic thinking, mental toughness, and strong teamwork, the Indian team successfully defended their title in 2025. The impact of this victory will be felt across the nation, inspiring the next generation of female cricketers to take the sport to new heights.