How Delhi Plans to Create Artificial Rain: ₹3.21 Crore Cloud Seeding Pilot Explained

New Delhi: In a landmark move to tackle its hazardous air quality, the Delhi government is set to launch its first pilot project for artificial rain through cloud seeding.

The ₹3.21 crore initiative, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur and the Department of Environment, aims to use weather modification to reduce dangerous pollution levels during winter.

What is Artificial Rain or Cloud Seeding?

Artificial rain, also known as cloud seeding, is a scientific method that enhances precipitation by dispersing chemicals such as silver iodide, potassium iodide, or dry ice into moisture-laden clouds. These substances act as condensation nuclei, prompting water vapor to form droplets large enough to fall as rain.

Why Does Delhi Need Artificial Rain?

Delhi’s pollution spikes during the winter due to several factors:

Vehicular emissions

Industrial discharge

Dust from construction

Stubble burning in neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana

Low wind speeds and temperature inversion further trap pollutants near the ground, resulting in hazardous levels of PM2.5 and PM10 particles. Artificial rain helps wash away these pollutants, improving air quality and visibility.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

How Will Delhi’s Artificial Rain Project Work?

Under the project, IIT-Kanpur will operate modified Cessna aircraft over targeted areas in Northwest and Outer Delhi. These aircraft will release specially formulated flares containing:

Silver iodide

Powdered rock salt

Iodized salt

Flow-enhancing chemical agents

Each flight will last approximately 90 minutes, cover 100 square kilometers, and be scheduled based on favorable weather conditions, especially the presence of nimbostratus clouds with at least 50% moisture.

Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring

IIT-Kanpur will use Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) to track changes in pollution levels, especially PM2.5 and PM10, before and after the cloud seeding operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is also providing support with real-time cloud and weather data.

Also Read: BSNL 5G Renamed to Quantum 5G: When Will It Launch Across India?

Quantum Leap: BSNL’s Q-5G and Government Commitment

The project is a reflection of India’s push towards scientific solutions for environmental issues. It’s not just about technology, but also about upholding citizens’ right to clean air, said Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

“This project isn’t just about artificial rain. It’s a national-first, executed with precision, and symbolizes environmental justice,” Sirsa stated.

Previous Cloud Seeding Trials and Future Potential

Earlier, IIT-Kanpur conducted seven successful trials of cloud seeding in drought-hit areas between April and July using the same methodology. The Delhi experiment builds on these efforts and could serve as a model for other polluted cities across India.