How India can protect itself from Mpox

New Delhi: The deadly new strain of Mpox, often called monkeypox, first appeared in Central Africa and has since spread throughout the continent and beyond, posing a serious threat to public health worldwide.

The virus, which was previously limited to isolated areas, is now approaching India as Pakistan has already reported initial cases. The unanswered question is: Is India well equipped to handle one more possible pandemic?

“It is evident that Mpox is highly transmissible through close human contact, particularly during intimacy or through sexual fluids. This includes actions such as touching, hugging, kissing, or even sharing utensils or clothing of an infected person,” Dr. Prashant Sinha, Head- Emergency, PSRI Hospital told IANS.

He said that the virus can also spread through contact with contaminated materials like bedding, towels, or surfaces that have been exposed to the virus.

“We need to be highly alert in terms of coming close to an infected person or a potential carrier who has a history of travel particularly to any African nation,” Dr. Sinha added.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a global health emergency due to the rapid spread of malaria in 13 African nations, including the Congo, where there have been documented cases of 14,000 and 524 deaths.

“Mpox affects the functioning of the brain and a headache is just one manifestation of it. The virus can cause inflammation in brain tissues, leading to more serious conditions such as encephalitis. We need to be vigilant and monitor patients closely, particularly those who present with neurological symptoms, to ensure timely intervention,” Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director &amp; Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital told IANS.

He added that the neurological impact of Mpox calls for the need for a multidisciplinary approach to managing the disease.

Experts suggest a multi-pronged approach to prevent Mpox spread in India, including public awareness campaigns, vaccination drives, and strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

Early detection and isolation of cases are crucial, and WHO recommends contact tracing and quarantine measures.

Public awareness campaigns and preparedness are essential to prevent Mpox from becoming a widespread epidemic. The COVID-19 pandemic lessons should serve as a wake-up call for India.

Previously referred to as monkeypox, Mpox is an infectious disease brought on by the MPXV virus, which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus.

This virus belongs to two different genetic clades: Clade I and Clade II. The illness mainly spreads by direct contact with infected people, animals, or contaminated objects. Symptoms include severe rashes, fever, and enlarged lymph nodes.

The virus was originally discovered in 1958 in Danish research monkeys and the first case of humans was documented in Congo in 1970. Following smallpox’s elimination in 1980, Mpox started to emerge in Central, Eastern and Western Africa.