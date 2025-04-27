How Lazy People Can Wake Up Early: 5 Best Tips to Try for 7 Days and Break the Habit

You must have heard this advice countless times from elders — “Sleep early at night and wake up early in the morning” for better health and success. Yet, waking up early remains a big challenge for many, especially for those who love their sleep a little too much! An unhealthy lifestyle not only impacts our health but also affects our daily habits.

Interestingly, when you manage to wake up early, you not only complete your tasks on time but also feel fresh and energized throughout the day. Here, we share 5 best tips that even the laziest person can follow to wake up early every morning.

1. Try to Sleep Early at Night

One of the biggest reasons for waking up late is staying up late at night. People who spend hours on their phones or stay awake for other reasons find it especially hard to get up early. Try to make it a habit to go to bed early.

When you complete a full 7-8 hours of sleep, your body will naturally wake up early, and you’ll feel refreshed.

2. Watch Your Dinner Habits

If you feel sluggish in the morning, your dinner choices might be a reason. Avoid heavy dinners at night. Instead, include green vegetables, porridge, and salads in your evening meals.

Make sure to have your dinner between 7 PM and 8 PM, and avoid eating anything at least 2-3 hours before bedtime. A light stomach will help you sleep better and wake up more easily.

3. Do a Mental Workout Before Sleeping

Many people complain about lying in bed but still not being able to fall asleep. In such cases, practicing a simple mental workout can help. Turn off the lights, lie down, and focus on repetitive patterns like reverse counting or simple mental math.

This will help calm your mind, making it easier to fall asleep and maintain a healthy sleep cycle.

4. Keep Your Alarm Away from Your Bed

Setting an alarm is a common strategy, but the mistake most people make is keeping it within arm’s reach. When the alarm is too close, it’s easy to snooze it and fall back asleep.

Place your alarm clock or phone far from your bed. This forces you to physically get up to turn it off, making it easier to stay awake afterward.

5. Find a Gym Buddy for Morning Motivation

If waking up early feels like a Herculean task, find a gym buddy! Having a fitness partner gives you added motivation, and they will also push you to maintain a morning routine.

Seeing someone else stay committed to their fitness goals will inspire you too. Encourage a friend to join a gym with you so that both of you can stay consistent together.