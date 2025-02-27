How Many Hostages Remain in Gaza? Latest Numbers and Updates

Middle East

Hamas handed over the remains of four more hostages early Thursday as part of the ongoing ceasefire exchange, while Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Mohammed Yousuf27 February 2025 - 18:20
Jerusalem: Hamas handed over the remains of four more hostages early Thursday as part of the ongoing ceasefire exchange, while Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. This marked the final exchange under the first phase of the ceasefire, which is set to expire this weekend. Negotiations for the next phase are yet to begin, raising concerns that the war could resume with dozens of hostages still held in Gaza.

Hostage Exchange Overview

  • Total hostages captured on October 7, 2023: 251
  • Hostages taken before October 7: 2 individuals (2014, 2015) & bodies of 2 soldiers (2014 war)
  • Hostages freed in exchanges or deals: 147 (including 8 who were dead)
  • Hostages still in captivity:59
    • Declared dead by Israel: 32
  • Bodies of hostages recovered by Israeli troops: 41
  • Hostages rescued alive: 8

Breakdown of Hostages Still Held

  • Israeli Soldiers in captivity: 13 (of whom 9 are declared dead)
  • Non-Israelis held hostage:5
    • Three Thai nationals
    • One Nepalese national
    • One Tanzanian national
    • Two believed to be alive (1 Thai, 1 Nepalese)

Also Read: Israel Plans New Restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead of Ramadan

War Toll and Ceasefire Status

Since the October 7 attack, around 1,200 Israelis — mostly civilians — were killed. In retaliation, Israel’s military campaign has led to the deaths of over 48,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel has released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages. However, with no agreement yet for the next phase, uncertainty remains over the fate of those still in captivity.

