How This Couple Stole ₹6 Lakh Worth of Gold in a Daring Heist: CCTV Footage Goes Viral

In a brazen act of cunning, a husband-and-wife duo allegedly made off with jewellery worth six lakh rupees from a prominent gold shop on DM Road. The incident came to light recently, leaving locals shocked at the couple’s audacity.

According to police sources, the woman approached the shop, asking to see a necklace, while her husband quietly sat beside her. As the shopkeeper displayed various pieces, the woman reportedly hid one of the items in her saree. After spending about half an hour in the store, the couple left without making any purchase.

It was only after their departure that the shop owner noticed a piece of jewellery missing. He immediately reviewed the CCTV footage, which revealed the careful manner in which the theft was executed. Alarmed, he filed a complaint with the local police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Authorities are now tracing the couple using CCTV evidence, promising swift action. “The accused will be apprehended quickly and punished under the law,” said a police official. The footage of the theft has since gone viral on social media, showing the meticulous way in which the woman concealed and stole the jewellery.

The incident has raised concerns about security measures in local jewellery shops, and police are urging shopkeepers to remain vigilant.