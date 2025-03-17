Train Cancelled? Here’s How to Get a Full Refund on Your Ticket: Indian Railways Explains

Indian Railways has reiterated the rules for cancellation and refund of reserved tickets in cases where train services are fully cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. These rules ensure that passengers receive full refunds without any cancellation charges.

Full Refund for Cancelled Trains

As per Railway Refund Rules, if a train is cancelled due to reasons such as:

Accidents

Breaches or floods

Bandh or Rail Roko

Other unavoidable circumstances

Passengers who booked their reservation tickets through PRS counters must surrender them at any PRS counter within three days of the scheduled departure. A full refund of the fare paid will be provided without any deduction.

Also Read: Nationwide Banks to Shut for Two Days as Employees Protest: What You Need to Know

For e-tickets booked online, the ticket will be automatically cancelled, and the full refund will be credited to the passenger’s bank account via IRCTC.

Train Cancellations Due to Infrastructure Work & Emergencies

Indian Railways occasionally cancels or diverts train services due to:

Heavy rains and floods

Law and order situations (Bandh, Rail Roko, etc.)

Infrastructure development projects

Although Indian Railways aims to minimize passenger inconvenience, certain infrastructure works necessitate train cancellations or diversions.

Passenger Notifications for Train Service Changes

Passengers will be informed of any train cancellations or diversions through:

Print Media & Electronic Media

Social Media Platforms

Text Messages (SMS) to registered mobile numbers

Passengers are advised to provide accurate mobile numbers at the time of booking to ensure they receive timely updates.

SCR Appeals for Awareness of Refund Rules

The South Central Railway (SCR) has urged passengers to be aware of these refund rules. For full train cancellations, passengers must surrender their PRS tickets within three days at any nearby station to claim their refund.

These measures aim to streamline the refund process and ensure passenger convenience during unavoidable disruptions in train services.