Worried About an Inactive Mobile Number on Your UPI? Here’s How NPCI is Fixing It; Check important Details

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced a new rule allowing users to easily remove inactive or old mobile numbers linked to their UPI (Unified Payments Interface) IDs.

The move, aimed at reducing fraud and errors caused by mobile number churn, mandates all banks and payment service providers (PSPs) to update their databases by March 31, 2025.

According to an NPCI circular dated March 3, 2025, banks and PSPs must refresh their mobile number databases at least once a week using the Mobile Number Revocation List/Digital Intelligence Platform (MNRL/DIP). This will ensure that recycled or inactive numbers are delinked from UPI IDs, preventing unauthorized access to financial accounts.

“The activity of recycled or churned mobile numbers reflecting correctly in the bank and PSP/TPAP databases will reduce the chances of errors due to churned mobile numbers,” NPCI stated in the circular.

What Are Recycled or Churned Mobile Numbers?

As per guidelines from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), a mobile number that remains unused (no calls, messages, or data activity) for 90 days is deactivated and can be reassigned to a new user.

Many people fail to update their mobile numbers for essential services like bank accounts and UPI IDs, leading to security risks. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has warned that fraudsters can exploit recycled numbers to gain unauthorized access to financial data, posing a serious risk to users.

Impact on UPI Users

The new NPCI rule requires UPI apps to seek explicit user consent before linking or updating a mobile number to a UPI ID. Earlier, this process was done automatically, sometimes without the user’s knowledge.

“UPI apps shall obtain explicit user consent with a clear opt-out option (by default unchecked, requiring the user to opt in),” NPCI stated.

This move is expected to enhance security, reduce fraud risks, and provide users with better control over their financial information. Banks and PSPs must comply with this directive by March 2025 to ensure a safer UPI ecosystem.