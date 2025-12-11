HPL 2025 Grand Finale tomorrow with All Stars vs Credicon Mavericks clashing for the title

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Pickleball League (HPL) is all set for a spectacular grand finale as All Stars and Credicon Mavericks face off for the championship title on 12th December. The season’s biggest showdown will be elevated by a special live halftime performance by the iconic Lucky Ali, promising an unforgettable evening for pickleball lovers.

The finale follows an intense playoff night on 10th December at The League, Financial District, where four franchises battled through high-energy Eliminator and Qualifier matchups. With nearly 1,500 fans packing the stands during the playoffs and total attendance crossing 7,000, HPL has become one of Hyderabad’s most exciting new sporting movements. The finals are expected to draw 9,000+ spectators, cementing pickleball’s rise from a niche sport to a full-scale urban cultural wave.

HPL Co-founder and Centre Court Sports & Entertainment leader Vikrant Rao said the league has sparked a new sporting ecosystem in the city. “Pickleball has grown into a nationally loved, community-led experience, and HPL has fueled that transformation. With eight teams and nearly 180 local players, we’ve built a powerful ecosystem that blends sport, entertainment and community spirit.”

The inaugural season saw eight spirited franchises—All Stars, Credicon Mavericks, Keerthi Warriors, Nandi Chargers, The Raptors, Teramor Titans, Starry Smashers and Dasos Dynamos—turn Friday nights across Hyderabad into a vibrant mix of sporting excitement, food zones, community gatherings, and live entertainment.

Adding to the hype, the final night will feature a soul-stirring halftime show by Lucky Ali, turning the championship into a celebration that merges music, sport and nostalgia.

Actor Sushanth, owner of the All Stars, expressed his excitement ahead of the finale. “Being part of HPL comes from my passion to bridge the gap between professional and amateur athletes. This league is building a strong pickleball community, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved. Can’t wait for the finals at The League on December 12.”

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity across Asia and around the world, Hyderabad is carving out its own dynamic chapter with HPL. The grand finale promises not just a thrilling contest, but one of the city’s most memorable cultural and sporting nights of the year.