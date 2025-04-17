HPRC Triumphs Over 61 Cavalry in Exhibition Polo Match at Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A captivating exhibition polo match unfolded today at the Secunderabad Army Ground as the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC – White) locked horns with the renowned 61 Cavalry (Red). The event was marked by electrifying action, skillful horsemanship, and an enthusiastic crowd comprising polo aficionados and dignitaries.

HPRC made a strong start, dominating the 1st Chukker with a commanding 3-0 lead. The 2nd Chukker saw 61 Cavalry fight back fiercely, ending the round in a 2-2 draw. The 3rd Chukker remained goalless but was charged with intense play. The momentum shifted in the 4th Chukker as 61 Cavalry edged ahead with a 3-2 scoreline.

However, in a stunning finale, HPRC bounced back in style to seal the match with a 7-5 victory, thrilling spectators with their resilience and teamwork.

Photo Caption: Lt Gen Karanbir Singh Brar, PVSM, AVSM, presents the Winners Trophy to the HPRC team. Also seen in the photo are HPRC President Sri R. Chaitania Kumar, HPRC Secretary (Admin) Sri Reaz Ahmed, and HPRC Vice President Sri Kunwar Sai Vijender Singh.