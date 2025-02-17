Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s Reunion Sparks Fans’ Wishes for ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2’

Mumbai: Excitement Surrounds Reunion of Iconic Pair

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s recent reunion has ignited a wave of excitement among their fans on social media. The iconic duo, known for their memorable roles in the 2000 hit Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, left fans eagerly hoping for a sequel to the beloved film.

A Heartwarming Reunion That Fans Can’t Get Enough Of

As photos and videos from their reunion went viral, fans quickly flooded social media with messages expressing their desire for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2. Ameesha Patel shared a touching photo of herself posing with Hrithik on her Instagram, with the soundtrack of their iconic song, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, playing in the background.

In the image, both stars radiate warmth and joy, sharing smiles as they pose together. Ameesha captioned the post, “About last night — lovely evening with SONIA’s ROHIT — for me, you’ll always be my Duggu BROSNAN first and then @hrithikroshan the superstar later.”

Also Read: Sunny Deol Prepares for Baisakhi in the Fields, Embraces His ‘Jaat’ Roots

Fans Demand Sequel to the Beloved Film

Not surprisingly, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comments section with requests for a sequel. One fan wrote, “Really looking forward to watching them together as a lead pair opposite each other! Really wish a producer-director is reading this!! Big fan of @ameeshapatel9 & @hrithikroshan.” Another fan added, “Vote for – Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2.”

Many other fans echoed the same wish, with one comment reading, “My favorite couple, plisss Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2 plissss, we wait,” while another said, “Part 2 banana chaiye.”

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: The Film That Launched Their Careers

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, was a landmark film in Bollywood. It marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, who were catapulted to stardom through their roles as Rohit and Sonia, respectively.

The romantic thriller also starred Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, and others. Upon its release on January 14, 2000, the film became an instant hit, grossing over ₹800 million worldwide and becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year.

The Star-Studded Success Bash of The Roshans

At a star-studded success party for Netflix’s The Roshans, Hrithik and Ameesha shared a heartwarming moment together, further fueling the excitement among their fans. The event was attended by an array of celebrities, including Rekha, Neetu Kapoor, Saba Azad, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Bhushan Kumar, Anupam Kher, Vaani Kapoor, and many more.

While fans continue to dream of a Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2, the reunion of Hrithik and Ameesha has definitely rekindled the magic of their onscreen chemistry.