Hrithik Roshan Attends Nick Jonas’ Play with Saba Azad and Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently attended Nick Jonas’ latest stage performance, The Last Five Years, and walked away deeply impressed. The actor, known for his powerful performances and dance moves, praised Nick’s acting chops in the musical, calling it a night that left him “mind-blown and inspired.”

Hrithik was joined by his girlfriend and actress Saba Azad, along with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also Nick’s wife. The group enjoyed an evening of theatre, music, and food — a perfect blend of culture and camaraderie.

Hrithik Roshan Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post About Nick Jonas’ Performance

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared pictures from the evening featuring himself, Saba Azad, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, actress Adrienne Warren, and director Whitney White.

“We went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before. The Last Five Years is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show,” Hrithik wrote.

He also expressed gratitude to Priyanka for organizing such a memorable evening:

“Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food… My congratulations to the director @yesimwhitneywhite.”

Hrithik also posted several images of Nick and Adrienne performing on stage, capturing the magic of live theatre.

Also Read: Yemen’s Houthis Claim Drone Attacks on Tel Aviv, Israel

Hrithik and Priyanka to Reunite in Krrish 4

In an exciting update for fans, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are set to reunite onscreen for the highly anticipated film Krrish 4. The duo, who previously starred together in blockbusters like Krrish, Krrish 3, and Agneepath, are gearing up to create magic once again.

According to sources, the buzz around Krrish 4 is growing rapidly, even before production has officially started.

“Hrithik Roshan has roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the film! They are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Indian cinema, and their reunion in Krrish 4 is massive news,” said an industry insider.

Hrithik Roshan to Make His Directorial Debut With Krrish 4

Another major announcement came from filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who revealed that Krrish 4 will mark Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut. The film, which continues the legacy of one of India’s most successful superhero franchises, will be co-produced by Yash Raj Films and Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik will juggle the dual responsibilities of directing and acting in the film, stepping into the shoes of the beloved superhero character once more. The movie is set to begin filming early next year.

From applauding Nick Jonas’ stellar theatre performance to preparing for a massive cinematic comeback with Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan is clearly on a roll. With Priyanka Chopra joining the franchise again, fans can expect a spectacular reunion both on stage and on screen.