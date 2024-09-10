Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani to shoot for ‘War 2’ romantic song in Italy

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshana and Kiara Advani will be shooting a romantic number in Italy for the upcoming action “War 2”.

The Italy schedule is scheduled to start from September 18 and will last for almost 15 days.

“When you have two of the most good-looking actors in the Indian film industry paired for the first time, you need to give audience songs that will present them in their hottest best.

War 2 is going to do exactly that with Hrithik and Kiara as the two are headed to Italy to shoot a massively mounted romantic number that will be shot for around 6 days!” said a source.

The source added that after Hrithik and Kiara paint Italy red with romance, they will also be shooting some action and drama sequences for the remaining schedule before flying back to India.

“Not one image of Kiara and Hrithik from War 2 are out in media, so the YRF production is going to pull all stops to hope that nothing leaks.

It will be a coup if any image comes out because the anticipation to see anything from War 2 and especially Hrithik and Kiara’s pairing is sky high,” shared the source.

The source further said that a battalion of security has been locally hired to comb these secret locations in Italy prior to the team’s arrival.

“Everyone is tight lipped about the cities that Hrithik and Kiara are heading to but it seems like they will visit 2/3 cities to film this gorgeous song sequence.

It will be steamy and sizzling is the word on the street. This pairing has certainly got people super excited,” said the source.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, “War 2” is set to release on August 14 next year. Joining Hrithik, is the pan Indian superstar NTR Jr in the film.