Hrithik Roshan Praises Girlfriend Saba Azad’s Glamorous Photoshoot

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan recently couldn’t hold back his admiration for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, as she shared her latest glamorous photoshoot on Instagram. The actor, known for his support towards Saba, took to the comments section to express his admiration, writing “Beautiful” followed by a red heart emoji.

Saba Azad Stuns in White Monokini for Her Latest Photoshoot

On Sunday, Saba Azad shared a series of alluring pictures on her Instagram handle, captivating her audience with a stylish white outfit. The actress and singer exuded confidence, striking different poses in a white monokini paired with a chic frill jacket and long socks. The photos showcased her incredible style, further elevating her glamorous persona.

Hrithik Roshan’s Support for Saba Azad on Social Media

Hrithik Roshan’s support for Saba Azad is nothing new. He frequently engages with her social media posts, often leaving sweet comments praising her work and her appearance. Whether it’s about her professional achievements or simply showing admiration for her stunning looks, the ‘War’ actor never misses an opportunity to show his love and appreciation for his girlfriend.

A Growing Romance: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s Love Story

Hrithik and Saba’s relationship has been blossoming since 2022, and it has been making headlines ever since. Their romantic connection began when Hrithik liked and shared a video of Saba collaborating with a rapper on Twitter. Saba’s gratitude for the actor led to a conversation that sparked the beginning of their love story.

The couple, who often make public appearances together at family events, birthday parties, and vacations, celebrated their third anniversary recently. Hrithik took to Instagram to share a picture of the two, marking the special occasion with a heartfelt caption: “Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 @sabazad.”

A Relationship in the Spotlight

The couple made their first public appearance hand-in-hand in 2022 at a birthday party, confirming their relationship to the public. Since then, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship has been in the limelight, with the duo frequently spotted together, creating memories and sharing their love with fans.

As their bond continues to grow stronger, fans are eagerly following the couple’s journey, celebrating their milestones and sweet moments on social media.

Conclusion: Hrithik Roshan’s public affection for Saba Azad, combined with the actress’s stunning photoshoots and growing relationship with the actor, keeps fans excited and invested in their love story. Their chemistry is evident, both on and off social media, and it seems that Hrithik and Saba’s relationship is only getting stronger with time.