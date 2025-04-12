Hrithik Roshan Praises Nick Jonas’ Performance, Thanks Priyanka Chopra for Fun Night

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently attended Nick Jonas’ stage play The Last Five Years in the US and was left completely impressed by the performance. Hrithik shared that he expected a casual evening out with friends but walked away “mind-blown and inspired.”

Hrithik Attends With Saba Azaad and Priyanka Chopra

The War actor was joined by his girlfriend, actress Saba Azaad, and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Hrithik also posed for a group photo with Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren, director Whitney White, and others, which he later posted on Instagram.

Aslo Read: Gold Prices Hit New Highs: 24-Carat Rate Inches Closer to ₹1 Lakh Mark

Hrithik Roshan Shares a Heartfelt Note on Instagram

“We went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind-blown and inspired like never before. The Last Five Years is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show,” Hrithik wrote.

He continued by thanking Priyanka:

“Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food. My Congratulations to the director @yesimwhitneywhite.”

Hrithik and Priyanka to Reunite in ‘Krrish 4’

In other exciting news, Priyanka Chopra will be reuniting with Hrithik Roshan for Krrish 4. The duo has shared screen space in hits like Krrish, Krrish 3, and Agneepath.

A source revealed, “Hrithik Roshan has roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the film! They are one of the most loved on-screen pairs, and fans can’t wait to see them back together.”

Hrithik Roshan to Make His Directorial Debut With Krrish 4

Krrish 4 will mark Hrithik’s directorial debut as his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, passes on the baton of the franchise. The movie will be produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan Productions.

Hrithik will both direct and reprise his role as the titular superhero. The shooting of the highly anticipated film is expected to begin early next year.