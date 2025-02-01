Hrithik Roshan Seeks Diet Advice from Fans

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, known for his impressive fitness regime, has reached out to his fans for some diet advice as the weekend approaches.

On Saturday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a picture of a popular Indian dessert, Gajar ka Halwa. He captioned the image, asking his followers, “Gajar ka halwa Healthy? Or unhealthy? What do you think?”

Celebrating 25 Years of ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’

Earlier, Hrithik celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. The actor shared several pictures of notes he wrote ahead of the film’s shooting during his preparation. The notes showcased his dedication and hard work, highlighting why he became an overnight sensation in the industry under the direction of his father, Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik reflected on the extensive preparation process and expressed how, despite his nerves at the time, those notes served as a reminder of his journey. He captioned the post:

“My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realize, absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is.”

A Reflection on His Career and Growth

Hrithik further expressed his gratitude for the journey and all he’s accomplished, emphasizing how the process has remained constant over the years. “Only process remains. So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do,” he added.

He continued, “It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, and the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. The first page says ‘one day’ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did, but I missed it because I was in prep. #25YearsOfKahoNaPyaarHai.”