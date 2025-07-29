Second schedule of Harshvardhan Rane-starrer ‘Silaa’ to begin in Vietnam

Mumbai: The second schedule of Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb-starrer “Silaa” is all set to commence in Vietnam.

Director Omung Kumar is already in Vietnam. Harshavardhan and Sadia are set to reach the destination on Wednesday. The shooting of the next schedule will begin in the next two days, as per a source close to IANS.

The team is all set to kick off its second shooting schedule in Vietnam, with the spotlight this time on key sequences between Harshvardhan and Sadia.

A source close to the movie shared with IANS: “Vietnam offers a beautiful cinematic landscape, and the team is thrilled to shoot some of the most intense moments of Silaa there.”

The source added: “One of the major highlights will be filming inside the Son Doong Cave, the largest cave in the world. The terrain is extremely challenging, it’s going to be an experience like no other both creatively and physically.”

Directed by Omung Kumar, a National Award-winning filmmaker known for blending strong visuals with emotional storytelling, Silaa is an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama.

Zee Studios presents the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India, produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. SILAA will be a theatrical release.

The first-look poster of “Silaa” had Harshvardhan embracing the leading lady Sadia Khateeb. Both of them were seen with bloodied faces and wounded arms.

Dropping the poster on social media, Harshvardhan wrote, “The wait ends here…Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA where love meets redemption. Lead actor #HarshvardhanRane and #SadiaKhateeb come together for the first time in this romantic-action drama about a love story gone wrong, directed by #OmungKumar. Shoot begins Tomorrow.”

Sadia had previously said that she is extremely thrilled to be getting on this journey and wants to give her “bestest” to filmmaker Omung Kumar’s vision.

The makers recently unveiled Sadia’s character poster from “Silaa” revealing a raw and intense avatar that hints at the depth and grit of her character.

Talking about the upcoming film, she said: “I am beyond grateful and extremely thrilled to be getting on this journey. Thanks to the visionary director Omung sir who could see me playing his Silaa.I just want to give my bestest to his vision.”

“I hope I am able to deliver what’s beyond expected.”