‘Hubris of a failing govt’: Telangana CM on arrest of Congress leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday that the ‘unlawful’ detention and arrest of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other MPs from the Congress and INDIA bloc partners from both Houses, is a reflection and proof of the hubris of a failing government.

Clearly, the BJP-led government is afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s leadership to fight to save India and its Constitution, and to commit to saving the voting rights of every Indian, he said in a statement.

“There are precedents in our country’s history. The British Government also arrested Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Pundit Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose and other leaders at different times of our freedom struggle on similarly flimsy grounds,” Reddy said.

“But as millions of citizens, especially youth, have become a part of this struggle to save our voting rights, our democracy and our country’s future, such actions shall not deter the opposition, but rather inadvertently, actually strengthen us,” he said.

He called BJP the British Janata Party. “The British Janata Party (BJP) can rest assured; we are not going away from our determination and resolve to stake everything for the sake of the country. India shall fight till its last ounce of ability, and till democratic forces led by Rahul Gandhi triumph,” he added.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that the forcible arrest of leaders who are peacefully agitating to protect democracy is ‘undemocratic’.

He remarked that arrests, imprisonment, and lathi-charges are nothing new for the Gandhi family and Congress leaders.

The CM asserted that the Congress party would not halt its fight against the Election Commission’s irregularities merely because of arrests and imprisonment.

He declared that the Congress would not rest until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns over the irregularities.