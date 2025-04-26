Huge Encounter at Karregutta: 38 Maoists Killed in Intense Operation

A major operation unfolded at Karregutta, located near the Telangana–Chhattisgarh border, where security forces launched a fierce assault against Maoists. In what is being termed one of the largest encounters in recent times, over 38 Maoists have reportedly been killed.

Heavy Bombardment at Karregutta: Helicopters and Drones in Action

Security forces, using helicopters, satellites, and drones, rained bombs on Maoist camps at Karregutta. This high-intensity operation included aerial assaults with advanced weaponry, targeting Maoist hideouts hidden deep in the forested areas.

According to initial reports, bombardment from helicopters and precise drone strikes created havoc among Maoist groups, causing heavy casualties.

Three-Sided Siege by Security Forces

The operation was meticulously planned, with security forces surrounding Maoists from three sides at Karregutta. Troops cornered the extremists, leaving them with no route for escape.

As per sources, nearly 10,000 personnel from various security units were deployed to execute this massive anti-Maoist mission.

Over 38 Maoists Reportedly Killed

Initial reports suggest that at least 38 Maoists were killed during the intense exchange of fire. However, official confirmation and detailed casualty figures are awaited as combing operations are still ongoing.

The scale of this encounter is significant, considering the strategic importance of Karregutta as a known Maoist stronghold for years.

Satellite Surveillance and Advanced Weapons Deployed

Authorities leveraged real-time satellite imagery and drone surveillance to track Maoist movements before launching the attack. Modern weaponry and aerial firepower played a crucial role in ensuring minimal casualties on the side of the security forces.

This marks a turning point in counter-insurgency efforts in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border region.

Combing operations are continuing in and around Karregutta to locate any surviving Maoists and dismantle their infrastructure. Security forces remain on high alert as the area is being sanitized.