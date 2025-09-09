Huma Qureshi: From the heart of India to the red carpet in Toronto

Mumbai: Bollywood Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently attending the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), shared a note about celebrating the spirit of cinema, courage and storytelling. Taking to Instagram, Huma shared a series of pictures from the red carpet and the picturesque lanes of Toronto, flaunting her stunning blue outfit.

The actress wrote: “A night that celebrates cinema, courage, and couture as well. From the heart of India to the red carpet in Toronto to the stories we bring to life, may we always stand tall, fierce, and free.” The actress’ thriller “Bayaan” has been officially selected for the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025.

Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, “Bayaan” stood out as the sole Indian entry in the Discovery section at TIFF—a category known for introducing big names like Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, and Barry Jenkins. The film features a stellar cast, including veteran actors Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar, along with Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh, and Perry Chhabra.

Also Read: BB 19: Tanya Mittal reveals traumatic past, says father would hit her making her suicidal

The investigative police procedural drama “Bayaan” is by Bikas Mishra. She will be seen playing the role of a police officer named Roohi Kartar in the upcoming movie. Huma, who was last seen in the biopic on Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal christened “Tarla”, will next be seen in “Jolly LLB 3,” a courtroom comedy-drama directed by Subhash Kapoor.

It is the third part of the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla. She then has “Pooja Meri Jaan” alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film tells the story of a girl named Pooja who is being stalked by an unidentified admirer of her.

Huma also has “Gulabi”, where she will be seen playing an auto-rickshaw driver.Directed by Vipul Mehta, the film revolves around the true story of an auto-rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies.