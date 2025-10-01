Human Rights body slams Yunus for calling Hindu persecution in Bangladesh ‘baseless’

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation against religious discrimination, has expressed deep sorrow and anger over Chief Advisor of the interim government Muhammad Yunus’ comments dismissing the persecution of Hindu minorities across Bangladesh as “baseless”. Yunus made the remarks in an interview with the Global Thinkers Organisation (GTO) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York rejecting the allegations of persecution of Hindu minorities during the interim government’s tenure.

Condemning the Chief Advisor’s remarks, the Council stated that it “constituted a denial of the truth.” “In a protest letter issued to the press in response to the Chief Advisor’s comments, the central committee of the Unity Council stated that on August 13, 2024, during an exchange of views with religious and ethnic minority leaders at Jamuna, they had presented a picture of the ongoing organized violence against minorities, particularly the Hindu community, and had strongly demanded its immediate cessation,” read a statement issued by the human rights body.

“Furthermore, the report of the UN Fact-Finding Mission dated February 12, 2025, also documented instances of persecution of minorities, including the Hindu community, that occurred from August 5, 2024, and continued thereafter, which are still ongoing in various parts of the country in scattered and isolated incidents,” it added.

The Council pointed out that on October 1, 2024 ,in an interview with the American news outlet NPR, Yunus, himself acknowledged the persecution of minorities, including the Hindu community, that occurred after August 5, 2024, in response to a journalist’s question–a report later published in the Bangladeshi national daily Prothom Alo. Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities including Hindus under the Yunus led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human organisations across the globe.

Recently, Bangladesh’s Awami League party strongly condemned the ongoing “inhuman persecution” of the Hindu community and devastation of their places of worship under the Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh. “Attacks on homes of religious minorities, looting, arson, and indiscriminate killings continue unabated — acts that amount to genocide. While these atrocities were previously carried out under the protection of this illegitimate, fascist Yunus regime, it is now the regime itself that is launching attacks on the Hindu community,” the Awami League stated.