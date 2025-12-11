Humayun Kabir’s Trust for Babri Mosque garners Rs 3.50 crore donations so far

Kolkata: West Bengal Islamic Foundation of India, the trust formed for the proposed Babri Mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, by the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir, has received donations to the tune of Rs 3.50 crore. The manual counting of currencies collected as cash donations filled in 11 trunks was completed on Wednesday night, and the total amount accumulated was Rs 87 lakh, confirmed a close confidant of Kabir. At the same time, the online donations deposited at the designated bank account of the said trust, through the scanning of the QR code, have reached Rs 2.63 crore as of Wednesday night.

It was learnt that from Sunday afternoon until night, the money from a total of four boxes was counted. A sum of Rs 37,33,000 was collected in cash. On Monday afternoon, the counting of money resumed using machines. The counting of the remaining seven boxes was completed by Tuesday. The total amount of donations collected from these boxes reached Rs 38,34,000. In total, Rs 75,67,523 were counted from 11 boxes and one sack. However, the donations did not stop coming in. More money received from various places was counted on Wednesday. That amount is also close to Rs 11 lakh. In other words, so far, approximately Rs 87 lakh have been collected in cash alone.

At the same time, Humayun Kabir also arranged to deposit money online, keeping a specific QR code. It is reported that Rs 2,62,00,000 have been deposited so far in the bank account specified as the trust of Babri Masjid. Sources close to Humayun claim that the amount of donations will increase, as almost every day someone is helping to build a mosque. Those who are giving large sums of money, their names are kept secret for now.

Humayun’s expectation of donations has exceeded expectations, said sources. The trust authority wants to quickly transfer the cash from the box to the bank account. It was broadcast live to maintain transparency in the process of counting money. A separate house is also being arranged to keep this money. There will be all security arrangements, including CCTV cameras, to keep an eye on the cash. A controversy erupted over Kabir’s decision to lay the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid styled mosque in Murshidabad district’s Beldanga.

On December 4, Trinamool Congress leadership suspended Kabir from the party for anti-party activities. Despite his suspension, Kabir went ahead with his programme on December 6 and laid the foundation stone for the mosque. Humayun said that the construction of the Babri Masjid will start in the first week of February in Beldanga.

The Quran will be recited by one lakh voices a day before the construction of the mosque begins. Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed at the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday seeking a direction to stop the construction of Babri Masjid. The matter is likely to be heard next week.