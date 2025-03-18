Hundreds of Dead Chickens Found Dumped in River Manjeera in Medak District

Medak: A shocking incident has come to light in Medak district, where unidentified persons dumped hundreds of dead chickens into the River Manjeera, downstream of the Ghanpur anicut near Yellapur Bridge in Papannapet Mandal. The disturbing scene of dead chickens floating in the river was captured by local residents, who quickly shared the footage on social media, sparking widespread concern.

The River Manjeera, which serves as a vital source of drinking and irrigation water for the districts of Medak and Nizamabad, has now become the site of this environmental and public health hazard. The discovery has raised serious questions about the responsibility for this act and the potential impact on the river’s water quality.

Local Response and Investigation Underway

Upon learning of the incident, Venkataiah, the district animal husbandry officer, immediately dispatched his staff to the site for an on-the-ground investigation. The team began conducting inquiries to determine who might be behind this unusual and troubling act.

Locals in the area revealed that no dead birds were seen around the river until Monday night, and the chicken appeared to have been dumped in the early hours of Thursday. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity in hopes of identifying the individuals responsible for this illegal and harmful act.

Potential Impact on Water Quality and Public Health

The dumping of dead animals in water sources poses a serious threat to public health, especially in a region where the river is used for drinking and irrigation purposes. The concerned authorities are likely to test the water for contamination and take any necessary steps to ensure that the water remains safe for consumption.

Calls for Accountability

This incident has prompted widespread calls for greater accountability and vigilance in protecting water sources from pollution. The authorities are under pressure to take swift action and prevent such incidents from recurring. Residents are also urged to report any suspicious activity near local water bodies to prevent further environmental harm.

As the investigation continues, the district authorities are working to ensure that those responsible for dumping the chickens are identified and held accountable for their actions.

What’s Next?

The district animal husbandry officer has assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to investigate the incident and take appropriate legal action. Local authorities are also likely to enhance monitoring of water bodies in the region to prevent future occurrences of such disturbing incidents.

As the situation unfolds, residents and environmentalists alike are closely monitoring the outcome of the investigation and the potential environmental impact on the River Manjeera.