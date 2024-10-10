Hurricane Milton Devastates Florida, Leaves Millions Without Power

Washington: Hurricane Milton has caused widespread devastation in Florida, leaving over three million people without electricity. The storm, which made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night, has left a trail of death and destruction across the state.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged the storm’s severity but emphasized that it wasn’t the worst-case scenario. “The storm was significant, but thankfully this was not the worst-case scenario,” DeSantis stated during a Thursday briefing.

Milton struck the west-central coast of Florida, unleashing multiple tornadoes ahead of its landfall. The storm has since been downgraded to Category 1, with meteorologists predicting improving weather conditions by Thursday afternoon.

President Joe Biden, who has referred to Milton as the “storm of the century,” has been briefed on the hurricane’s impact and pledged ongoing federal assistance. In a conversation with Governor DeSantis, Biden assured that federal aid will continue to support response and recovery efforts.

Tragically, several fatalities have been reported, including deaths in a retirement community that was hit by a tornado. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities assess the full extent of the damage.

As of Thursday morning, more than 3.2 million residents remained without power, and Florida continues to face high winds, storm surges, and flash flooding as the storm slowly moves out of the region.