Double Tragedy in Telangana: Husband Dies by Suicide Days After Wife’s Death

In a heartbreaking sequence of events, a newly married couple from Erandini village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal met a tragic end within weeks of each other. The husband reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday, unable to cope with the loss of his wife, who had taken her life during the Dasara festival.

According to police, Allepu Santosh (25) and Gangotri, both residents of Erandini, had been in a relationship for four years before getting married on September 26. The couple’s first major disagreement occurred on the day of Dasara when they visited the bride’s parental home. During dinner, an argument broke out after Santosh reportedly scolded Gangotri for adding too much spice to the mutton curry.

Deeply upset by the incident, Gangotri ended her life later that night by hanging herself. The tragedy left Santosh devastated. Struggling with grief, he had recently gone to stay with his sister in Adilabad town to recover emotionally.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, when no one was home, Santosh too ended his life by hanging himself.

Police have registered a case and are investigating further. The dual suicides have cast a pall of sorrow over both families and the local community.