Hyderabad Horror: Husband Fatally Stabs Wife with Knife, Flees Scene

In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly killed his wife with a knife and fled from the scene in Mahesh Nagar Colony under the jurisdiction of Kushayiguda Police Station.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 September 2025 - 17:42
In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly killed his wife with a knife and fled from the scene in Mahesh Nagar Colony under the jurisdiction of Kushaiguda Police Station. The incident occurred around midnight.

According to police reports, the couple has three children—one daughter and two sons—and originally hails from Addagudur village near Motkur. The victim has been identified as Manjula (35), and the accused is Boda Shankar (40).

Four days ago, Shankar had arrived at his sister-in-law’s residence in Mahesh Nagar Colony with his family. In the middle of the night, while everyone was asleep, he allegedly attacked his wife with a knife. The brutal attack went unnoticed initially due to the time, and Shankar escaped from the spot immediately after the assault. Tragically, Manjula succumbed to her injuries at the location.

Upon receiving information, police officials from Kushayiguda reached the spot and have launched an investigation into the case.

