Husnabad to Get 50-Seat PG Medical Centre; 250-Bed Facility to Boost Healthcare and Education

Siddipet: In a major boost to healthcare and medical education infrastructure in the region, Telangana Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha on Friday announced the establishment of a Postgraduate (PG) Medical Centre with 50 seats in Husnabad.

Husnabad Qualifies for PG Centre with 250-Bed Capacity

Speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating a 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital and laying the foundation stone for a 150-bed General Hospital, the Minister said Husnabad now meets the infrastructure requirements for hosting a PG Medical Centre.

With a combined bed capacity of 250, the town qualifies under the norms to offer postgraduate medical education, and the new centre will begin admitting 50 PG students from the next academic year.

Balanced Development Across the Region

Minister Rajanarasimha noted that Siddipet, Jagtial, and Karimnagar already have medical colleges, and the decision to grant a PG Medical Centre to Husnabad was made to ensure balanced regional development.

He stated that the move would not only enhance medical education but also improve healthcare access for residents of the surrounding rural areas.

Road Widening Project to Improve Connectivity

As part of the development initiatives, the Minister also laid the foundation stone for widening the Kothapally–Husnabad road into a two-lane corridor. This road will enhance connectivity between Rajiv Rahadhari and Husnabad, improving transport and access to medical facilities.

Visit to Oil Palm Factory Under Construction

Minister Rajanarasimha, along with Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, also visited the under-construction oil palm factory at Narmetta in Nanganur mandal to review the progress of work.

They were accompanied by District Collector Hymavathi, MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana, and other local officials during the day’s events.

The announcements mark a significant step toward strengthening rural healthcare and boosting medical education infrastructure in Telangana.