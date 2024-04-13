Hyd: Congress to field candidates in all Lok Sabha constituencies across Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President G Niranjan, declared that the Congress party is set to field candidates in all Lok Sabha constituencies across Telangana, including the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Niranjan affirmed the party’s serious intent to contest the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment with a strong determination to secure victory.

Dispelling any doubts, Niranjan addressed concerns about alleged understandings between Congress and the Majlis party, attributing such rumors to the BJP’s attempts to undermine Congress. He urged both people and Congress workers to ignore such speculations.

Niranjan highlighted the minority voters’ resolve in Hyderabad to defeat the Majlis party and its candidate, Asaduddin Owaisi, emphasizing their support for the Congress candidate. He accused the BJP of attempting to bolster the Majlis’s position by feigning opposition while insinuating that the BJP’s recent tweet endorsing its candidate’s interview aimed to appease minorities disgruntled with the Majlis.

Requesting Y-category security for the Congress candidate, Niranjan stated intentions to formally request the Election Commission and the Union Home Ministry upon the candidate’s announcement.

He called for comprehensive arrangements by the Election Commission to ensure smooth elections in the Hyderabad Parliament Constituency, including the installation of CCTV cameras at polling booths with continuous monitoring and the distribution of polling slips under police protection, refraining from the involvement of Majlis cadre.