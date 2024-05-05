Hyd: Cybercrime police arrest suspect in job fraud case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have apprehended an individual from Bangalore, Karnataka, on charges related to job fraud.

During the arrest, police confiscated three mobile phones from the suspect.

According to a police statement released on Sunday, S Mahesh, hailing from Doddabellapura, Bangalore, was arrested following a complaint. Subsequent investigations revealed his involvement in 16 other cases across the country, with the possibility of more cases emerging as the investigation progresses.

The complaint originated from a resident of Yousufguda, Hyderabad, who reported responding to a job advertisement on Telegram and subsequently falling victim to the accused’s deception.

The accused, under the guise of providing job opportunities in reputable MNCs, defrauded the complainant and seven of his friends, amounting to a total of Rs 46,19,000.

The suspect’s modus operandi involved posting job ads on social media platforms, attracting unemployed individuals who would then be lured into paying substantial sums for fake job offers. Upon investigation, victims discovered they had been deceived when they attempted to follow up with the purported companies.