Hyd: Telangana Governor advocates for CPR training for all citizens

The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, emphasised the need for making CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training accessible to all citizens.

Hyderabad: The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, emphasised the need for making CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training accessible to all citizens.

Speaking as the chief guest at a Hands-on CPR awareness training program organised by KIMS Hospitals for Raj Bhavan staff at Raj Bhavan on Friday, the governor underlined the importance of widespread CPR training, stating that increased awareness and hands-on instruction could save countless lives.

“In emergency situations, every second counts. Immediate CPR can significantly improve the chances of survival for cardiac arrest victims,” he remarked.

The governor urged the medical community to promote CPR training programs as part of their social responsibility and praised the doctors for conducting the training session at Raj Bhavan, benefiting its staff and their families.

He highlighted the need for medical professionals to not only provide treatment but also raise awareness about crucial emergency measures, such as CPR training and first aid, which can be administered in the absence of a doctor to assist patients.

The event was attended by Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr Hygriv Rao, Senior Cardiologist, Dr Sambit Sahu, Medical Director at KIMS Hospitals, and other medical professionals from KIMS, according to a Raj Bhavan communiqué.

