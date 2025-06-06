Hyderabad: 16-Year-Old Girl Ends Life Over Fear of Exam Failure

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her home in Padma Nagar, Balanagar on Thursday evening. The minor girl was reportedly distressed over her performance in the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations.

Student Had Reappeared for Four Subjects

According to Balanagar police, the deceased was an Intermediate first-year student enrolled at a private junior college in Balanagar. She had recently reappeared for four subjects after failing them previously. Fearing failure again, the girl became emotionally disturbed.

Suicide Committed After Family Went to Sleep

Police said that the incident occurred late in the evening after all her family members had gone to sleep. The girl used a scarf to hang herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. Her family discovered her body and immediately informed the authorities.

Balanagar Police Begin Investigation

A case has been registered, and the Balanagar police have launched an investigation into the incident. They are trying to gather more details to understand the circumstances that led to the girl taking the extreme step.

Mental Health Awareness and Academic Pressure

This heartbreaking incident once again highlights the growing academic pressure on students and the need for increased mental health support in educational institutions. Experts urge parents, teachers, and institutions to remain vigilant and offer emotional support to students, especially during exam periods.