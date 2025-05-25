Hyderabad: 18-Month-Old Boy Killed After Being Run Over by Car

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in the suburbs of Hyderabad, an 18-month-old boy lost his life after being accidentally run over by a car in the Medipally police station limits.

Child Fatally Injured While Playing Outside Home

According to police reports, the incident occurred on Road No. 4 in Bhoolakshmi Nagar, Prabhata Pur, when the toddler, identified as Vijay Raj, son of Chauhan Raj Kumar, was playing in front of his house.

As per eyewitness accounts, a neighbor, identified as Srinath, was reversing his car from his house when the vehicle accidentally ran over the child. Locals immediately rushed the child to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Police Register Case Following Complaint by Victim’s Father

Following a complaint by the child’s father, Raj Kumar, a case has been registered under relevant sections. Medipally police have taken up the investigation and are examining the CCTV footage and witness statements.

Community in Shock After the Incident

The heartbreaking accident has left the local community in shock. Residents have expressed grief over the untimely death of the infant and called for increased awareness and caution in residential areas.