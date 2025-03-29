Hyderabad: 21-Year-Old Arrested for Brandishing Air Rifle in Open Jeep, Reel Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man, identified as Afeezuddin, was arrested by the Hyderabad Police for endangering public safety after a video of him brandishing an air rifle while traveling in an open-top Jeep went viral on social media.

The incident took place near Hotel Sarvi on Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, and came to light when the video footage surfaced online. The video, released by the Hyderabad police, shows Afeezuddin placing the air rifle on the dashboard of the moving vehicle, creating panic and public nuisance.

Following the circulation of the video, a case was registered at Banjara Hills Police Station, and the accused was swiftly apprehended. The police also seized the air rifle involved in the stunt.

The #HyderabadPolice here arrested a 21-year-old for endangering public safety by driving in an open jeep while brandishing an air rifle. The issue came to light when a video of the accused, #Afeezuddin, surfaced on social media.



Videographer by Profession, But Act Violated Law

According to a press release from the Hyderabad Police, Afeezuddin is a videographer by profession and often uses the air rifle to create social media reels. However, displaying the weapon in public while driving on a busy road at night is a violation of the Arms Act and public safety regulations.

“He used the same air rifle and created a reel showing he is traveling in an open-top jeep on Road No. 1 in the night with the air rifle in his hand, which is against the law and attracts Arms Act,” the statement said.

Police Warn Against Irresponsible Social Media Stunts

The Hyderabad Police have cautioned the public against such irresponsible and unlawful actions in the name of content creation. Officials emphasized that creating panic in public spaces — even with imitation or air weapons — is a serious offense and will be dealt with strictly.

The accused is currently in custody, and further investigation is underway.