Hyderabad: 25-Year-Old Man Killed in Road Accident

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 25-year-old man on Suraram Road, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, late Wednesday night.

Motorcyclist Dies After Skidding on Road

According to police reports, the unidentified youth was riding a motorcycle when he lost control, causing the bike to skid and crash. The young man reportedly died on the spot due to the impact of the fall.

Police Begin Investigation, Identity Yet to Be Confirmed

Upon receiving the alert, local police arrived at the scene and started an investigation into the incident. As of now, the identity of the deceased is still unknown, and authorities are working to trace and inform the family.

Case Registered Under Relevant Sections

Police have registered a case and initiated further inquiries. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to gather CCTV footage or eyewitness accounts that could provide more clarity on the incident.