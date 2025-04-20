Hyderabad: 380 Grams of Hashish Oil Seized, 2 Drug Peddlers Arrested

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Task Force (South-West Zone) in coordination with Chikkadpally Police arrested two drug peddlers and one drug consumer on Saturday.

The operation led to the seizure of 380 grams of hashish oil and a motorbike, with a total value of ₹3.7 lakh.

Arrested Individuals Identified

The accused have been identified as:

D Elisha Vali – Drug peddler

– Drug peddler G Nikhel Sai – Drug peddler

– Drug peddler G Arvind Rao – Drug consumer

All three individuals are reportedly close friends.

Origin of the Narcotics

According to police officials, Elisha Vali and Nikhel Sai have been addicted to narcotic substances for the past two years. To make quick money, they sourced hashish oil from drug suppliers operating in Sileru, Alluri Sitaramaraju district of Andhra Pradesh.

Caught Based on a Tip-Off

Acting on a credible tip-off, the task force apprehended the trio during a drug deal. The police confiscated hashish oil and a two-wheeler used for transportation of the narcotics.

Legal Action and Investigation

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and wider network involved in drug trafficking.