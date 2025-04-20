Hyderabad: 380 Grams of Hashish Oil Seized, 2 Drug Peddlers Arrested
In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Task Force (South-West Zone) in coordination with Chikkadpally Police arrested two drug peddlers and one drug consumer on Saturday.
Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Task Force (South-West Zone) in coordination with Chikkadpally Police arrested two drug peddlers and one drug consumer on Saturday.
Table of Contents
The operation led to the seizure of 380 grams of hashish oil and a motorbike, with a total value of ₹3.7 lakh.
Arrested Individuals Identified
The accused have been identified as:
- D Elisha Vali – Drug peddler
- G Nikhel Sai – Drug peddler
- G Arvind Rao – Drug consumer
All three individuals are reportedly close friends.
Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com
Origin of the Narcotics
According to police officials, Elisha Vali and Nikhel Sai have been addicted to narcotic substances for the past two years. To make quick money, they sourced hashish oil from drug suppliers operating in Sileru, Alluri Sitaramaraju district of Andhra Pradesh.
Also Read: Hyderabad Owaisi Vows Continued Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act Until Withdrawal
Caught Based on a Tip-Off
Acting on a credible tip-off, the task force apprehended the trio during a drug deal. The police confiscated hashish oil and a two-wheeler used for transportation of the narcotics.
Legal Action and Investigation
The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and wider network involved in drug trafficking.