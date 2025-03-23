Hyderabad Horror: 4-Year-Old Girl Succumbs After Brutal Beer Bottle Attack

Hyderabad: A horrifying incident unfolded in Pocharam, located in the suburbs of Hyderabad, where a four-year-old girl lost her life after being brutally attacked with a liquor bottle.

The tragic event occurred on Saturday evening when the child, identified as Riya Kumari, was playing near a construction site.

Shocking Attack on a Young Child

Eyewitnesses reported that the suspect, a man named Hemraj, who is believed to be suffering from mental health issues, suddenly attacked Riya Kumari. He used a beer bottle to strike the child on her head, causing severe injuries. Construction workers and local residents quickly rushed to the scene, but by then, the child was already critically wounded.

Immediate Medical Assistance Proves Insufficient

Following the attack, Riya Kumari was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Medical professionals provided emergency treatment; however, due to the severity of her head injuries, she succumbed later in the night despite doctors’ best efforts.

Public Outrage and Suspect’s Capture

The shocking nature of the crime led to immense public anger. Bystanders, who witnessed the attack, swiftly intervened, caught Hemraj, and subjected him to a severe beating before handing him over to the local police. Officers from the Pocharam police station arrived at the scene and took Hemraj into custody.

Police Investigation and Medical Evaluation

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack. Given Hemraj’s erratic behavior, the police suspect that he may be suffering from mental health disorders. As a result, he was admitted to Gandhi Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Officials have stated that a thorough psychiatric assessment will be conducted to confirm his mental state.

Family’s Tragic Loss and Community’s Grief

Riya Kumari’s parents, who are daily-wage construction workers, were devastated by the incident. They had brought their daughter along to the construction site, unaware of the tragedy that awaited them. The local community has expressed deep sorrow and has called for justice for the innocent child.

Growing Concerns Over Public Safety

This heartbreaking incident has raised concerns over public safety, particularly regarding mentally unstable individuals roaming freely without medical supervision. Residents of Pocharam are urging authorities to take stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Also Read | Watch: Hyderabad Observes Earth Hour by Switching Off Lights at Telangana Secretariat

Legal Action and Next Steps

The police have registered a case and are proceeding with legal action against Hemraj. Depending on the outcome of his mental health evaluation, he could face charges under sections related to homicide and assault. Authorities are also examining whether negligence played a role in allowing a potentially dangerous individual to remain in public without proper care.

Community Demands Justice

Local leaders and social activists have condemned the attack and demanded swift justice for Riya Kumari. Many are calling for enhanced safety measures at construction sites and stricter mental health interventions to prevent similar tragedies.