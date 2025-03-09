Hyderabad: 478 Caught for Drunken Drive in Cyberabad Police Special Drive

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on drunken driving, the Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drunken-drive checking operation on Saturday night, resulting in 478 people being caught for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Miyapur Records Highest Number of Offenders

The highest number of violations was recorded in Miyapur, where 101 people were caught driving under the influence. The operation was part of an ongoing effort by the Cyberabad Traffic Police to ensure road safety and prevent accidents caused by reckless and intoxicated driving.

Breakdown of Offenders by Vehicle Type

The 478 individuals caught in the drunken driving operation included:

388 two-wheeler riders

17 auto-rickshaw drivers

70 four-wheeler drivers

This highlights that the majority of offenders were motorcyclists, followed by car drivers and auto-rickshaw drivers.

Age-Wise Breakdown of Offenders

The offenders belonged to different age groups, with a significant number of them being middle-aged:

187 people (31 to 40 years old) were caught, making them the largest group of violators.

were caught, making them the largest group of violators. 172 people (21 to 30 years old) were also found driving under the influence.

This data suggests that young and middle-aged individuals form a large portion of those violating traffic laws related to drunken driving.

High Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) Levels Detected

Among those caught, 15 individuals had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level above 301 mg/100ml, indicating extreme levels of intoxication. These offenders are likely to face severe penalties, including license suspension, hefty fines, and potential imprisonment.

Cyberabad Police’s Strict Action Against Drunken Driving

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have been conducting regular drunken-driving checks across Hyderabad and nearby areas to curb road accidents and ensure public safety. These special drives are conducted at strategic locations where drunken driving incidents are reported frequently.

The police have warned that strict legal action will be taken against repeat offenders. Drunken driving cases are registered under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which may result in license suspension, heavy fines, and even jail time in serious cases.

Public Safety Advisory: Drive Sober, Stay Safe

The authorities have urged citizens to follow traffic rules and avoid drunken driving, as it poses a serious risk to their lives and others on the road. They recommend using designated drivers, cab services, or public transportation when consuming alcohol.

Cyberabad Traffic Police will continue to conduct surprise checks at various locations to ensure safer roads for everyone.