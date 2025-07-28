Hyderabad: 5 arrested for stealing Rs 11.71 lakh through distraction

Hyderabad: Toli Chowki police have arrested a gang for stealing Rs 11.71 lakh in cash through distraction. According to the police, the incident took place on July 25, when a person named Sai Prasad Reddy filed a complaint.

Sai Prasad Reddy was searching online to buy crypto currency, during which he met a resident of Toli Chowki, “Maja”. Maja said that a friend of his was selling crypto currency, on which he took Reddy to his friend’s office. There, Rs 6.4 lakh in cash was taken from the victim and another Rs 5 lakh from another person.

After investigating the incident, the police have arrested five accused, while four more are absconding and their search is on. Additional DCP of South West Zone Krishna Gaur said that a cash reward will be given to the police team that arrests the accused.

The police further said that the public should be wary of such online crypto deals, so that such frauds can be avoided.