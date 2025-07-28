Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 5 arrested for Stealing Rs 11.71 lakh Through Distraction

Sai Prasad Reddy was searching online to buy crypto currency, during which he met a resident of Toli Chowki, "Maja". Maja said that a friend of his was selling crypto currency, on which he took Reddy to his friend's office.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 July 2025 - 16:29
Hyderabad: 5 arrested for stealing Rs 11.71 lakh through distraction
Hyderabad: 5 arrested for stealing Rs 11.71 lakh through distraction

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Toli Chowki police have arrested a gang for stealing Rs 11.71 lakh in cash through distraction. According to the police, the incident took place on July 25, when a person named Sai Prasad Reddy filed a complaint.

Sai Prasad Reddy was searching online to buy crypto currency, during which he met a resident of Toli Chowki, “Maja”. Maja said that a friend of his was selling crypto currency, on which he took Reddy to his friend’s office. There, Rs 6.4 lakh in cash was taken from the victim and another Rs 5 lakh from another person.

After investigating the incident, the police have arrested five accused, while four more are absconding and their search is on. Additional DCP of South West Zone Krishna Gaur said that a cash reward will be given to the police team that arrests the accused.

The police further said that the public should be wary of such online crypto deals, so that such frauds can be avoided.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 July 2025 - 16:29
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button