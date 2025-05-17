Hyderabad: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling on Iron Rod at Meerpet Park

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Hyderabad’s Meerpet area where a 5-year-old boy died after suffering severe injuries from a fall at a public park.

The child, identified as Nikhil, was playing on an outdoor gym swing when he accidentally fell onto an iron rod, resulting in critical injuries.

Child Was Playing at Open Gym Near Mantrala Lake

According to the police, the boy, Nikhil, lived with his parents Prasad and Vani in Dasari Narayana Rao Colony, located near Jellalguda under Meerpet Police Station limits. On the day of the incident, Nikhil had gone to play with his neighborhood friends at an open gym park near Mantrala Lake, a spot frequented by local children.

He was playing on an “air swing” — a type of fitness equipment — when he accidentally slipped and fell directly onto an exposed iron rod.

Child Sustained Fatal Injuries; Declared Dead at Hospital

Local residents who witnessed the fall immediately informed Nikhil’s parents. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. The boy reportedly suffered deep internal injuries caused by the impact of the fall.

Parents File Complaint; Police Launch Investigation

Nikhil’s father, Prasad, lodged a formal complaint with Meerpet Police, alleging negligence in park safety measures. Following the complaint, police have registered a case and started an investigation to determine if municipal negligence or lack of safety protocols led to the tragic death.

Officials are also reviewing whether the gym equipment and surrounding structures complied with child safety standards.

Local Residents Demand Safety Measures in Parks

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, many of whom now fear sending their children to public parks with poorly maintained equipment. Several families have demanded that authorities inspect all children’s play areas and improve safety protocols to prevent similar tragedies in the future.