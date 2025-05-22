Hyderabad: 51-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide in Tejaswi Nagar, Attapur

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 51-year-old man named Gopal died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Tejaswi Nagar Colony under the Attapur Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

According to police reports, Gopal was alone at home when he took the extreme step. The reasons behind his suicide are still unknown, and no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving information, the Attapur police immediately reached the spot. The deceased’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the suicide.

Community in Shock

The sudden death of Gopal has left the local residents of Tejaswi Nagar in shock. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.