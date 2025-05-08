Hyderabad: 55-Year-Old Woman Murdered, Body Set on Fire in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a 55-year-old woman was brutally murdered at her residence in Indira Nagar, Chandrayangutta, on Wednesday night.

The unidentified attackers slit her throat and set her body ablaze to destroy evidence.

Victim Lived Alone and Worked as a Labourer

The victim, who was a daily-wage labourer, lived alone in a rented house. Around midnight, nearby residents noticed smoke and flames emerging from her room and immediately informed the police.

Police Discover Charred Body with Throat Slit

Upon reaching the scene, Chandrayangutta police discovered the woman’s body, badly burnt, with a deep cut on her neck. The assailants are suspected to have used a knife for the murder before setting the room on fire.

One Suspect Detained, Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case of murder and taken one suspect into custody for questioning. The body has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area and speaking with locals to gather leads. Senior police officials have assured a thorough probe and swift action against those responsible.