Hyderabad: 6-Foot Python Captured Near Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad: During the heavy rains, a 6-foot-long python was captured on Saturday evening in the Hassan Nagar area near the prominent Mir Alam Tank in Old City Hyderabad.

Local residents were alarmed upon spotting the python near the ice factory in Hassan Nagar and alerted snake catcher Shakeel Ali.

After considerable effort, the python was captured and will be released into the forest. Shakeel noted that various types of snakes are frequently found around the tank area.