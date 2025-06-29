Hyderabad: 60-Year Encroachment Demolished, HYDRAA Clears Illegal Shed, Recovers 1,533 Sq Yards Park

In a significant development, the HYDRAA (Hyderabad Development and Regularisation Authority) removed encroachments from a public park area in Yellareddyguda, near Madhura Nagar Metro Railway Station. The action took place on Sunday, finally restoring 1,533 square yards of open space meant for a park.

Encroachments Dating Back to 1961 Finally Cleared

Officials confirmed that the encroachments had been in place since 1961, when a layout of 35 plots across 5 acres was developed under the name Sai Saradhi Nagar. The layout showed the now-encroached land as park space, but a shed had been erected illegally, and the land was never vacated for public use.

Residents’ Complaint Leads to HYDRAA Action

This action was taken following a complaint submitted by members of the Sai Saradhi Nagar Residents Welfare Association through Prajavani, a public grievance platform. The HYDRAA Commissioner, Sri A.V. Ranganath, ordered a detailed investigation into the matter, which revealed the legitimacy of the park claim.

Plot Developers’ Heirs Accused of Misusing Land

Investigations found that heirs of Narayana Prasad, who originally developed the layout, had occupied the park land and even managed to get a house number for the structure by allegedly manipulating systems.

GHMC Complaints Ignored for Years

Residents had repeatedly complained to the GHMC that six roads in the layout were developed, but the park was never vacated. With no action from GHMC, they approached HYDRAA as a last resort.

HYDRAA Conducts Ground-Level Probe

A joint field inspection was carried out involving multiple departments. Based on findings, HYDRAA confirmed the location as a designated park site and took immediate action to remove the encroachments.

Land Declared Protected Park Area

Officials installed a “Protected by HYDRAA” board at the site, officially recognizing it as public park land.

Residents Rejoice After Decades of Battle

The successful clearance brought immense joy to the residents. Many expressed relief and gratitude, stating that a battle spanning six decades had been resolved in a matter of days thanks to HYDRAA’s intervention.

“This was a 60-year-old fight. HYDRAA resolved it swiftly. We are grateful,” said a resident of Sai Saradhi Nagar.

The restored park is now expected to serve as a vital green space for the local community, setting a precedent for reclaiming encroached public lands across Hyderabad.