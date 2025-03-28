Hyderabad: ACB Nabs Assistant Engineer for Accepting Bribe in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested S Surrender Reddy, an Assistant Engineer working with Telangana State Power Development Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL), for demanding and accepting a ₹30,000 bribe at his office in Jeedimetla on Thursday.

Bribe for Work Estimate

According to ACB officials, Reddy allegedly demanded a bribe from a complainant in exchange for providing a work estimate to relocate an 11KV line and lay a new cable for a building. Acting on the complaint, ACB officials caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Also Read: Hyderabad Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide Over Dowry Harassment

Arrest and Legal Action

The bribe money was recovered, and Reddy was arrested on the spot. He was later produced before the ACB court and remanded in judicial custody.

ACB’s Crackdown on Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has been actively cracking down on corrupt government officials across Telangana, urging citizens to report bribery demands to curb corruption.