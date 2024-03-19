Hyderabad: ACB traps town planning officer in bribery case

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a town planning officer, In-charge Assistant City Planner, Nizampet Municipal Corporation, Medchal-Malkajgiri District, when he was accepting a bribe amount of Rs 1.50 lakhs.

On Monday, at about 1630 hours the Accused Officer (AO-1) M Srinivasa Rao was caught by ACB when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 1.50 lakh through (AO-2) Ramulu, Private person, from the complainant Gottipati Srinivasulu Naidu, Hyderabad for doing official favour of “Not dismantling the Tea Point container and also not to remove the advertisement board of “Chennapatnam Cheeralu” shop, erected in the building premises of the complainant”, a ACB statement said on Tuesday.

The tainted amount of Rs 1.50 lakh was recovered from the possession of the A0-2 after his right-hand fingers yielded positive results in a chemical test. The A0-1 performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

Therefore, Srinivasa Rao and Ramulu were being arrested and produced before the First Addl. Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad.