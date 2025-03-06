Hyderabad

Hyderabad Accident: Car Loses Control, Crashes into Two Shops in Bachupally

A car caused a terrifying accident in Bachupally, a suburb of Hyderabad in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, on Thursday.

The vehicle lost control, hit the road median, mounted the pavement, and crashed into two shops, narrowly avoiding a potential tragedy.

Driver Injured in the Incident

The accident occurred as the car, which was reportedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, veered off its course. First, it struck the road median and then leaped onto the pavement near VNR College. Fortunately, no pedestrians were on the road or pavement at the time, preventing a major loss of life.

The car was headed from Bachupally towards Medchal when the mishap took place. The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries in the crash.

Bachupally Police Launch Investigation

The Bachupally police are investigating whether the car driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby spots to gather more information about the incident.

Public Safety and Road Concerns in Bachupally

This incident highlights concerns regarding road safety and reckless driving in the area. Bachupally, which has been witnessing rapid urban development, now faces growing traffic and public safety challenges. Local authorities are urged to address such issues to prevent accidents in the future.

As investigations continue, residents remain vigilant about the risks posed by rash driving on the roads of Bachupally and surrounding areas.

