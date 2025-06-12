Hyderabad: Actress Kalpika Ganesh Booked for Creating Ruckus at Prism Pub

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Tollywood actress Kalpika Ganesh at Gachibowli Police Station for allegedly causing a public nuisance during an altercation at Prism Pub, one of Hyderabad’s popular nightlife spots.

Incident Occurred During Birthday Celebration at Prism Pub

The incident reportedly occurred at the end of last month, when Kalpika Ganesh, accompanied by a friend, visited Prism Pub in Gachibowli to celebrate her birthday. According to reports, an argument broke out between the actress and the pub staff over an unspecified issue.

Actress Allegedly Abused Staff in Presence of Police

Upon receiving information about the disturbance, the Gachibowli police reached the location. In the presence of the police, Kalpika Ganesh allegedly abused and misbehaved with the pub staff, further escalating the situation.

Also Read: Hyderabad Rains: Old City Roads Flooded, Traffic Comes to a Standstill

Court Permission Sought to File Case Under BNS Act

Following a formal complaint from the pub management, police sought and obtained permission from the local court to proceed with a legal case. A case has since been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and an investigation is underway.

Notice Likely to Be Issued for Police Inquiry

Authorities have stated that a notice may soon be issued to Kalpika Ganesh, requiring her to appear for questioning in connection with the incident. The police are examining CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to ascertain the full sequence of events.